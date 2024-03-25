The Serie 'Euphoria', acclaimed by critics and the public for its heartbreaking representation of contemporary youth, is in limbo. Several international media outlets reported that the long-awaited third season could have been cancelled, which has caused a wave of speculation and discontent among fans. There are already official statements from HBO MAX, which adds more interest to the future of this production starring actress Zendaya.

The commotion began when the American portal World of Reel announced that there will be an indefinite pause in the production of the new season of 'Euphoria'.

Will the new season of 'Euphoria' be cancelled?

The air is filled with unknowns regarding the continuity of 'Euphoria'. Rumors about the cancellation of the third season gained ground after content creator Jordan Ruimy revealed that the producers of the series had informed the actors that there would be no filming, and that their schedules would have been freed up for the following months.

“They had plans to film it this summer, but it fell through and on Friday they told the cast that they could free up their schedules for other projects. Many of the actors from the show have now become movie stars: Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney and Austin Abrams, to name a few. The plan to bring them all together for a third and final season has clearly failed,” the news portal reads.

Fans hoped that the new season of 'Euphoria' would premiere in 2024. Photo: diffusion

What is known about the third season of Euphoria?

So far, specific details about the plot or development of the third season of 'Euphoria' are conspicuous by their absence. The final season left several loose ends and promised a deeper exploration of lead character Rue, played by Zendaya, who has received praise for her performance.

Despite the official silence, the Insiders website and other entertainment platforms have begun to spread theories about the possible reasons behind this decision, from contractual disputes to creative challenges. However, without any confirmation, fans remain in a state of anxious waiting.

Sydney Sweeney along with Alexa Demie and Barbie Ferreira from 'Euphoria'. Photo: Sydney Sweeney/Instagram See also Electronic commerce will be the main driver of employment during the sales period

Fans angry over possible cancellation of Euphoria

The reaction of the fans has not been long in coming. Social networks like 'X' and Instagram have been filled with messages of disapproval and requests for HBO MAX to provide an official update on the status of 'Euphoria'. The memes, hashtags and calls to save the series show the deep bond that viewers have developed with the series and its cast.

'Euphoria' became one of HBO's most watched series. Photo: diffusion

What did HBO say about the third season of 'Euphoria'?

Just hours after the possible cancellation of 'Euphoria' was announced, the company HBO MAX decided to issue a statement in which he announced what will happen with the production. Through a representative, the company confirmed that the series will not resume filming in the coming months, as planned, and that they have decided to postpone filming until further notice.

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” said a representative of the communications giant in the United States. “In the meantime, we are allowing our in-demand cast to seek other opportunities,” he said.