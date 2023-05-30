Second Lance McDonalddataminer and insider who became particularly well known for his research on FromSoftware’s soulslikes, Elden Ring should have had two DLCsbut the team then decided to merge them into one big set with Shadow of the Erdtree.

Obviously it’s not official information, but Lance McDonald has proven that he can be a rather reliable source regarding matters of FromSoftware in particular, therefore we report the question even though we consider it a simple corridor item.

According to reports from the character in question, Elden Ring “should have had a season pass consisting of 2 DLCs” at least according to the initial plans. These were then modified by FromSoftware, who first released the Colosseum as a free add-on and then decided to merge the developed additional content into a single expansion.

In some ways, it would be a story similar to the one that characterized Bloodborne, which concentrated the additions in the only expansion The Old Hunters. Again, all the planned additional content then merged into Shadow of the Erdtree, which therefore promises to be a truly large-caliber expansion.

In fact, based on what has emerged it seems that the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion has been in development for at least a year and does not yet have a release date, but this is probably expected in the medium / long term.