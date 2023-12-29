the anime of Dragon Ball Z It has three very important arcs, Frieza and the Saiyans, Cell, and Buu. However, this adaptation of Akira Toriyama's work only has two openings, leaving fans wondering if a specific intro for the Cell events was ever considered.. Well, one of the biggest anime rumors points out that this was going to be one of Toei Animation's original plans, but how real is this?

During the 90s, an image began to circulate in the first community forums, where we can see Vegeta and Gohan transformed into Super Saiyan in a pose similar to what we see in the iconic opening of Chala head Chala. This started a rumor about a possible specific introduction to the Cell saga, but that was removed by Toriyama to avoid spoilers.

Now, the question is: how true is this rumor? Was an opening for the Cell saga in development? No. The reality is that the supposed leaked image was part of a Japanese commercial for the anime. This ad only appeared on television a couple of times, since the appearance of Vegeta and Gohan as Super Saiyans was a big spoiler for the story.

In this way, the confusion gave rise to one of the biggest rumors of the entire saga. Let us remember that Dragon Ball rarely changes its opening. The original anime only had one, Dragon Ball Z two, Dragon Ball GT only one, and in Dragon Ball Super We saw two. Thus, the idea of ​​seeing a third opening sounds like something the series would not do.

However, if we ever watch the anime of Dragon Ball Super one more time, It is likely that a third opening will be introduced here for the events of the Moro and Granolah saga. We can only wait and see what Toei Animation will do in this section. On related topics, these are the marks that Krillin has in his head. Likewise, a Mexican singer cosplays Milk.

An opening for the Cell saga would have been interesting, especially considering how iconic they are. Chala head Chala and We were angels. Although many things about the anime can be criticized, the music is one of the sections that all fans can appreciate equally.

