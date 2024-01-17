The former Barça player Daniel Alves has now alleged, for the first time, that the night he allegedly raped a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub I was drunkwhich could be a mitigating factor that reduces the sentence if convicted of sexual assault.

According to what the newspaper “ARA” has reported and legal sources have confirmed, the defense of the Brazilian player, who is a lawyer Ines Guardiolaalleges that Alves' state of intoxication impaired his cognitive abilities, such that he was not aware of his actions.

The lawyer requests Alves' acquittal from the Barcelona Court, which will judge him next February, arguing that it is not true that he raped the young woman, who reported him on the same night of the events, December 30, 2022.

Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

However, he also points out in his writing that the footballer was drunk when he invited the victim and her two friends to the private room of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, ​​in whose bathroom the rape supposedly occurred, which, if proven, could be a mitigating factor.

This circumstance adds a new element to the four versions that the former FCB player has offered in court about what happened in the bathroom of the nightclub since his arrest in January of last year.

After being arrested, he maintained that he did not know the victim, later admitted that he met the young woman in the bathroom of the nightclub without anything happening between them and finally, when the judge compared his explanations with the biological evidence, he maintained that the girl He had performed fellatio, in a consensual manner.

Last April, when the results of the biological tests that found traces of Alves' semen in the victim's private parts were already known, the footballer testified again before the instructor at his own request.

In that appearance, he admitted for the first time that he had had consensual sexual relations with the victim vaginally, and alleged that on the first occasion he had lied to hide his infidelity from his wife.

The former Barça player will be tried in section 21 of the Barcelona Court between February 5 and 7. The Prosecutor's Office requests nine years in prison for the footballer, whom they accuse of a crime of sexual assaultand to compensate the victim with 150,000 euros, while the private prosecution filed by the victim requests that she be sentenced to twelve years, the maximum penalty for rape.

EFE

