Despite the large number of audiences that enjoyed its episodes over the years, and that continues to do so through television channels and streaming platforms, there is one important fact: CSI Miami was not filmed in the city of florida. Even though that was the setting chosen for the argument and the cases, filming took place in California.

The series is about the work of the Miami Police CSI Laboratory. Premiered in 2002, it featured the leading character of Horatio Caine, played by David Caruso, throughout its ten years on the air. In its seasons before its cancellation in 2012, it recreated different crimes and scenes in the Florida city. To the surprise of many, the scenes were not filmed there.

CSI Miami was filmed in California and not in Florida

According to what specialized portals such as Vader, The episodes were filmed mostly in Los Angeles. While the interior scenes took place at Raleigh Studios, one of Hollywood’s iconic studios, For the exterior, different locations in the city of California were chosen.

When reviewing the scenes from the different seasons, The place that appears most often as the setting for the recordings is Long Beach.. When they were not there, The actors and crew in charge of the American production shot shots and scenes in places like Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach.. This was done with the aim of saving the cost of traveling to Miami to film parts of the episodes.

Among the different techniques they used to hide this difference in location, aerial images of the city of Florida were used to collaborate with the viewer’s feeling that everything was happening there.