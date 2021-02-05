Luis Suárez was at the beginning of the current season FC Barcelona retired and the circumstances of the separation hurt him to this day. But there is actually no reason for the Uruguayan to mourn the involvement with the current scandal club. At his new club Atlético It’s not just going like clockwork for him personally.
At the age of 33, Suárez was perceived as a “legacy” in the summer of 2020 and was accordingly sorted out by FC Barcelona. But the fact of initiating a possible upheaval for the Catalans and therefore willingly packing his bags is still not bothering the now 34-year-old Suárez.
Rather, he recently pointed out again that when he looks back on his Barça time with negative feelings, it is about the way he says goodbye.
The goalscorer currently has anything but necessary.
“When Barça told me they weren’t counting on me, it was difficult. I didn’t expect it, they were very difficult moments because of the way things were going,” said Suárez Radio Onda Cero his view of things (via SportPicture).
“The way it was done was despicable. Koeman called me and told me he wasn’t counting on me,” said Suarez, but there was no personal conversation with Barça’s coach Ronald Koeman.
Surely this should have happened, after all, the 116-time national player from Uruguay netted 195 stalls in 283 games for Barcelona and also scored 113 more goals. But the Catalans did not feel it was necessary to give the striker a due farewell.
But just a few months later, the move is paying off. Barcelona is due to the revelations of the El Mundo and in view of a mountain of debt of around 1.2 billion euros to be called a scandal club, which also falls short of expectations in terms of sport. The Catalans worked their way back to second place in the La Liga table, but with one more game they are already ten points behind the first.
Atlético is currently at the top of the league, while Suárez himself leads the scorers list with 14 goals ahead of Messi (12). The edgy Suárez can rightly pat himself on the back and explain that his extraordinary goal rate is the reward of hard work and not that every Messi player automatically becomes a goal getter.
“What makes me calm and happy is the feeling of being valued. A lot of people thought it was easy to play for Barcelona and score 20 goals a season. It’s not easy, there is always a lot of pressure,” said Suárez after.