Rather, he recently pointed out again that when he looks back on his Barça time with negative feelings, it is about the way he says goodbye.

“The way it was done was despicable. Koeman called me and told me he wasn’t counting on me,” said Suarez, but there was no personal conversation with Barça’s coach Ronald Koeman.

Surely this should have happened, after all, the 116-time national player from Uruguay netted 195 stalls in 283 games for Barcelona and also scored 113 more goals. But the Catalans did not feel it was necessary to give the striker a due farewell.

Atlético is currently at the top of the league, while Suárez himself leads the scorers list with 14 goals ahead of Messi (12). The edgy Suárez can rightly pat himself on the back and explain that his extraordinary goal rate is the reward of hard work and not that every Messi player automatically becomes a goal getter.

“What makes me calm and happy is the feeling of being valued. A lot of people thought it was easy to play for Barcelona and score 20 goals a season. It’s not easy, there is always a lot of pressure,” said Suárez after.