Christian Nodal has been accused of being unfaithful, after a young woman told in a viral TikTok video how she met an artist in a club and they ended the night with a kiss. Although the content creator does not reveal the name of the man in question, several clues in her story point to the singer of Bottle after Bottlewho recently became a father with the trapper Cazzu. “The guy is married and the wife or girlfriend has just become a mother,” says who would be the third in contention.

The Mexican Ivette Saldivar, who lives in the city of Aguascalientes, revealed through her TikTok profile that a few weeks ago she met a famous man in a club, with whom she shared a romantic moment. “In that club there was a guy who is famous, a singer. I had already seen it and kept an eye on it. It’s a good look and in one of those we crossed paths. “I knew what this artist’s name was,” he says in a video that, so far, has accumulated 188,600 views.

Later, they met while the song was playing First date by Carin León. “The song ‘I saw you, you saw me’ started… I already knew what this artist’s name was and I was totally embarrassed… and I said to him: What’s your name?… He looked at me and said: ‘What cool eyes you have, Ivette.’.. but as you already know that men are liars and musicians are even more so,” says the woman born in Tamaulipas.

Then the artist in question invited her to a despues de, where they stayed until late into the night. “And he already tells me ‘well, if you want, I’ll take you home.’ We got into the truck and he had his bodyguards. I felt like Jenni Rivera, like Emma Coronel, sorry“, says the young woman and continues: “And what about ‘where do you live’, and ‘I come to Aguascalientes from time to time’ and I’m okay. She told me ‘give me your number.’” At this Ivette gave him her phone number. When she arrived at her house they said goodbye at the door.

“My neighbor saw it and was like ‘this artist is coming here’… Well, we gave each other a kiss and he left.”, declares Ivette in the video that accumulates 5,610 likes. However, she later decided not to continue with the romance, although he sought her out. “I said ‘why would he pay attention to me if he must have a lot of girls’, because he is someone very famous… Well, the next day he marked me!, and he has been sending me messages, and the bottom line: I don’t pay attention to him “I don’t answer him,” reveals the tiktoker.

“The thing is He looks like my brother, that’s why I can’t notice him. Besides, the guy is married and the wife, or girlfriend, has just become a mother. Men are real bastards sometimes and I don’t want to be founded by society for being there, destroying marriages, separating families,” Ivette is sincere and continues: “Like I didn’t answer the guy anymore, or anything, today I woke up but blocked.”

Why do they accuse Christian Nodal of being unfaithful to Cazzu?



After Ivette Saldivar’s story went viral, the public has pointed out Christian Nodal as the artist with whom the young woman shared a kiss, since they consider that there are clues in the story that give him away. The most important would be the fact that she says that the artist’s partner has just become a mother, like Cazzuwho a few months ago gave birth to a girl.

The next clue would be the resemblance between the artist and Ivette’s brother. “I already saw the brother… and if he says that he looks alike, then it would be Christian Nodal, but I don’t think this story is real,” wrote a Chinese network user. Given this comment, the young woman ruled out the singer Goodbye Lovelike the infidel in this story. “No, it’s not him and if it is also invented, why would it affect anyone directly?”wrote the woman, who during her story made it clear that she had not taken a photo with the singer in question, so she has no evidence of the facts.