United States.- The former Miss U.S 2019, Cheslie Kryst died early Sunday morning reported the model family and the New York City Police.

Cryst, who was 30 years old and was crowned Miss USA, was found dead early Sunday morning by the police who revealed that the body was found in the West 42nd Street and seemed to have fallen from a high place, so the result of his death would have been the result of a suicide, according to the authorities.

After the heartbreaking event, the family regretted the departure of Cheslie Kryst, of whom to highlight, “inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength.”

“It was her great light that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, loved, laughed and shone. Cheslie embodied love and service to others, whether through her work as a fighting attorney for social justice, as Miss USA and as the host of EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague, we know her impact will live on,” the statement mentions.

Although it is unknown if the former beauty queen suffered from any degree of depression that will motivate her to jump from the Orion Condominium building, where she lived. A publication made hours before her death would have revealed the distressing moments that the model and youtuber faced in her personal life.

“May this day bring you rest and peace”, wrote Cheslie Kryst, in his latest post Instagram hours before being found dead by the New York Police.

Kryst’s latest post

Unsurprisingly, this disturbing post led hundreds of Kryst’s followers to believe that the 30-year-old model was struggling with depression.

“#CheslieKryst’s passing just goes to show that no matter how happy people look on the outside, you never know how they feel on the inside. She was a lawyer, a business owner and so much more…so with that being said, check out your friends”, wrote a user on Twitter.

Like this publication, other users recalled that Cheslie Kryst’s death leaves a clear message, as it will be a perpetual reminder that social networks are not the exact reflection of a person’s life. Much less do they show reality or the emotions that are being dealt with personally.