Fire. Carolina Braedt and Anders Partouche were on everyone's lips after they made public their love breakup last Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day. This occurred amid serious accusations from the Frenchman, who claimed that the businesswoman had thrown him out onto the street and put his things at the door of the apartment they both shared in Paris. This last Monday, February 19, Partouche decided to connect live with the program 'Love and fire' to clarify the rumors and make clear the reasons for their separation.

What did Anders Partouche say about his separation with Carolina Braedt?

Carolina Braedt and Anders Partouche seemed to be one of the most stable and united couples in national entertainment, so their hundreds of followers were shocked to learn that their romance had come to an end. And now the Frenchman appeared live on the show program Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter to make his truth known about the story, after the businesswoman and heiress accused him of having inappropriate behavior with women on Instagram.

“She was always angry about the people she followed on Instagram, but instead of talking about it with me, she made it public on Instagram, trying to embarrass me, and, at the same time, attracted that gossip to our relationship. She got angry even if she found 'likes' that I gave months before the relationshipsaid the Frenchman.

He denied that it was a jealousy problem. “We both trusted each other,” he said. But he does admit that it bothered him that Carolina shared her problems with her followers, such as doing surveys about her fights on her Instagram channel instead of resolving them in private.

Was Carolina Braedt unfaithful to Bruno Vega?

In the middle of the interview, Gigi Miter He directly asked Anders Partouche when he had started his romance with Carolina Braedt. This question arose due to rumors spread by Bruno Vegastill the husband of the national heiress, who stated that he found out about the businesswoman's relationship with the Frenchman in the same way as his followers: through social networks.

Anders explained that he began his relationship with Carolina the same day they met: last March 4. “We saw each other and we never separated again”, stated the Frenchman. However, Breadt announced the end of her marriage to 'Morsi' with a statement on Instagram on March 30.

At the insistence of the presenters of 'Amor y fuego', Anders Partouche ended up confirming that he had no idea of ​​the commitment that Carolina Braedt and Bruno Vega had when he began his romance with her.

“I didn't even know she was married when we met,” She explained to the sarcastic laughter of Rodrigo and Gigi, who stated that everyone knew that she was unfaithful to Vega with Partouche.

What did Carolina Braedt say about the end of her relationship with Anders Partouche?

After Anders Partouche granted a revealing interview to 'Love and Fire'Carolina Braedt published an extensive statement where she not only denies what the Frenchman said, but directly accuses him of harassing her and requesting money from her to leave the home they both shared in Paría.

“My ex and I broke up several times before my trip to Peru. The purpose of my trip to Paris was to ask him again to leave my apartment since he wouldn't do so when I asked him over the phone. I gave him a considerable sum for helping me with the remodeling and the keys to an Airbnb so I have somewhere to go. He did not accept and asked me for an extra 20,000 euros to leave my property.”assured the young heiress.