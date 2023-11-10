DThe motive for the alleged murder at the Offenburg Waldbach School is said to be bullying. On Thursday afternoon, a 15-year-old student shot a fellow student, also 15, with a pistol in a classroom. The student who was attacked died of his injuries a few hours after the crime. “The suspect is now in a correctional facility after an arrest warrant was issued,” a spokeswoman for the Offenburg public prosecutor’s office told the FAZ on Friday.

On Thursday, after several alarm calls to the “Police Headquarters Operations”, the police declared an “assault”; later, in terms of police tactics, there was talk of a “life-threatening operational situation”.

On Friday, the investigators announced further details about the background to the crime and the exact sequence of events: According to this, the handgun used by the teenager and the associated ammunition came from his personal environment. Investigators did not comment on speculation that the pistol could have been obtained on the dark web. The victim was hit by two shots.

The teacher and student father stopped him

After the suspected shooter shot his classmate, he is said to have encountered a teacher in the hallway. She then successfully prevented his escape, although she was slightly injured by him from a blow to the head. When the father of an uninvolved student became aware of the situation, he jumped to the teacher’s aid and managed to get the perpetrator to put down the firearm. The man held the alleged perpetrator until the police arrived, who then gave up and then handed him over to the officers.

During a search of the school building, investigators found a bottle containing a flammable liquid in the stairwell – the perpetrator may have left it there. On Thursday, the police searched the arrested man’s apartment and confiscated important evidence. The police set up the “Mühlbach” special commission to investigate the case. According to the investigators at the Offenburg police headquarters, it must be clarified in the next few days what drove the young person to commit his crime, where exactly the firearm came from and how he was able to get it. Investigators pointed out that firearms can now be ordered relatively easily from the dark web or obtained from the criminal environment of any provincial train station.

Classes were canceled at the special education school center on Friday. The Baden-Württemberg Minister of Education Theresa Schopper (Greens) said that such an event leaves “deep wounds in a school community”. She continued: “Whatever we can do for the bereaved, for students and for the teachers at the Waldbachschule, we will do that.” On Friday, school psychologists looked after the students at the Waldbachschule and some other schools in Offenburg.

The Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Culture promotes several prevention programs against bullying among students: There are further training courses for teachers, and the topic is covered in class from the first grade onwards. In addition, the Center for School Quality and Teacher Training (ZSL) employs 120 prevention officers and trains prevention teachers in order to limit cases of bullying, sexual assault and “digital violence”, such as cyberbullying, as much as possible. “We know that bullying is probably increasing today due to the use of social media,” said School State Secretary Sandra Boser (Greens) to the F.AZ. “There are WhatsApp groups where people are bullied. Images of naked people manipulated with AI are also distributed there.” Media education is therefore already very important in school lessons.