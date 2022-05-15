After more than a decade, “Avatar” is about to return to theaters with a new installment, entitled “The Way of the Water”. The long-awaited sequel released an impressive trailer a few days ago and many were left speechless due, to a large extent, to the great visual spectacle that this sequel directed by James Cameron promises. However, with the excitement also comes controversy.

The story of “Avatar” transports viewers to Pandoraa planet inhabited by Na’vi, a species to which a fairly large group of humans decides to join for various purposes of study. But the personal interests of Colonel Miles Quaritch unleash a bloody battle.

In this war, which has Jake Sully (the human) and Neytiri (the Na’vi princess) as protagonists, two main forces face each other: oppression charged with injustice and the power of the mystical, sheathed in the connections of the past with nature and the present.

This narrative is precisely what has reopened a very particular debate: Did Cameron plagiarize the story of his blockbuster star production? This question has divided many, and it is believed that the answer would be in a 90’s animated film called “Ferngully: the last rainforest”.

What is it about?

The fairies live in a quiet place in the forest called Ferngully, which has been protected for many years by Magi Lune (Grace Zabriskie), a wise fairy with strong powers. But her granddaughter Crysta (Samantha Mathis) is very intrigued by the world outside.

She, along with other inhabitants, does not believe that humans exist and that they are only in stories, until a bat named Batty Koda (Robin Williams) arrives and tells them all these amazing stories about how he was captured by humans.

At first, no one believes her except Crysta, who is determined to find out the truth. So she goes to Mount Warning, where the evil shadow of destruction, Hexxus (Tim Curry), is known to be trapped, and she finds a human named Zak (Jonathan Ward).

When he is almost crushed by a tree, she accidentally shrinks him to the size of a fairy and falls onto a tree that is about to be devoured by the Leveler, a machine that has been cutting down all the trees with red X’s.

The young fairy decides to bring her ‘hostage’ to Magi Lune, so that she can disenchant him. Along the way, the subject sees for the first time the forest really in all its beauty and life. However, back at Mount Warning, the humans have accidentally freed Hexxus, who is hell-bent on destroying Ferngully.

With Hexxus drawing ever closer to the magical landscape, Magi Lune calls all the fairies closer and informs them of the danger. In this way, the locals join forces to protect their home. It’s magic vs. the machines.