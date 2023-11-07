Some days ago, Shirley Cherres caused a stir within Peruvian entertainment after recounting, in an interview, the time when Alfredo Zambrano, current husband of Magaly Medina, he asked her out. In that sense, the former member of ‘La casa de Magaly’ revealed which public figure she introduced her to the well-known notary. Faced with this controversy, the show host broke her silence and mentioned what her spouse told her about the former cheerleader’s recent words.

Did Shirley Cherres have an affair with Alfredo Zambrano?

Shirley CherresShe gave an interview for the program ‘Let’s talk about beauty’, in which she announced that Alfredo Zambrano, Magaly Medina’s partner, invited her out. In this regard, she clarified that the notary was single.

“When there was a dance reality show on the ‘Magaly TV’ program, one of the many guests was Mr. Zambrano; they introduced him to me, we were a group and we were there toasting (…) Yes, he invited me to dinner” , heldCherreswho indicated that the producer and friend of Magaly, Ney Guerrerointroduced them both.

Was Alfredo Zambrano upset with Shirley Cherres for saying that he asked her out?

Magaly Medina spoke about the recent statements of Shirley Cherres. In this regard, the ‘Urraca’ pointed out that the former cheerleader “is missing from the media and she has to use any cheap resource to try to attract attention.”

In that sense, the show host sent a strong message to Cherres. “In his little head it seems that he lives ‘imaginary romances’ (…) There were many witnesses from behind the scenes of my programs who can clarify his ‘memories'”, commented for the newspaper Trome.

Finally, Medina told if her husband, Alfredo Zambrano, He got upset with Cherres. “I’m not telling you what he said because it’s irreproducible. It annoys him that in order to become known they make up invitations and romances… If he weren’t married to me, none of this would happen to him.”accurate.

Shirley Cherres clarified that Alfredo Zambrano was single when he asked her out. Photo: LR composition/Willax TV/Instagram/Magaly Medina

