New Chollywood themes! Recently, birthday parties with the theme of the local show business have gone viral and Magaly Medina was no exception on this occasion. This is how a young man shared on his TikTok account how he celebrated him with photos, gigantographies and even a ‘corner of the shorts’ alluding to the latest viral dance of the popular ‘Urraca’. However, the subject did not expect Magaly herself to see the video on her social networks and react to it.

The host of “Magaly TV, the firm” decided nothing more and nothing less than to share the viral video through her stories on her official Instagram account. Undoubtedly, the entertainment will have made Medina laugh mockingly.

