The last episode of the television series The Last of Us It had its surprises and one of them was the appearance of Ellie’s mother, who curiously was once part of a project that would be the prequel to the games.

That is what Neil Druckmann himself, creative director of the saga at Naughty Dog, revealed. The subject came up on the Kinda Funny podcast. There he revealed that the idea was to create a complete video game focused on this character.

Anna, who is Ellie’s mother, would be the protagonist of this title whose development would be in charge of an independent study from Naughty Dog.

Druckmann revealed that there were talks about it with this company, which he did not name, and that they lasted a long time.

But over time they decayed and the project ended up being cancelled. The fact is that what was seen in the HBO program suggests that there were many more things to tell about Anna.

It is possible that the prequel of The Last of Us explore what happened before Ellie was born and the fate of her mother. In the television series, she appears running through the trees and escaping from an infected person.

So she ends up taking refuge and giving birth to the girl alone. She herself cut her umbilical cord and maybe that’s where her immunity comes from. It is after that Marlene appears and agrees to take care of her. It’s an interesting sounding story.

What comes next for The Last of Us as a franchise?

Although the idea of ​​a prequel to The Last of Us with Ellie’s mom it seems like it will never be reality the tv show will go on.

That will be through an adaptation of the second video game, The Last of Us Part IIwhich could be the basis of not one but up to two seasons.

All because there are many more things to tell. But while that happens with respect to the television show with video games is another matter.

Naughty Dog doesn’t seem to make the leap that amounts to The Last of Us: Part III, or at least has not confirmed it yet. But he is working on a new video game.

According to Neil Druckman ‘we are already working on our next project, so the decision has been made’already added the above ‘can’t say what it is, but […] there was a lot of consideration of different things, and we chose what we were most excited about’.

In addition to The Last of Us We have more video game information at EarthGamer.