The Laschet appearance at Anne Will moves into the background. The anti-Semitism accusation against Hans-Georg Maaßen weighs heavily. The moderator apologizes.

Update from May 11th, 9:30 a.m .: The Sunday evening talk at Anne Will’s headlines again in the new week. The trigger for the renewed discussions are the anti-Semitism allegations against CDU right-wing winger Hans-Georg Maaßen. Fridays for Future activist Luisa Neubauer accused the ex-constitutional protection chief of spreading anti-Semitic and racist content. The 25-year-old failed to provide evidence of her allegations. One day after the broadcast, talk host Anne Will tried to find sources for the anti-Semitism allegations. She shared the content of the “Union Watch” blog on Twitter – and received heavy criticism for it.

Anne Will shares the content of the “Union Watch” blog – sorry will follow a little later

According to its own information, the blog reports on the sister parties “CDU, CSU and their scandals”. Will shared a blog post on Twitter that confirms Neubauer’s accusation of anti-Semitism against Hans-Georg Maaßen. With her tweet, Anne Will triggers severe criticism. “A channel that calls itself ‘Union Watch’ and considers the transition between CDU / CSU and right-wing terror to be fluid is not a serious source,” criticizes for example NZZ-Journalist Marc Felix Serrao on Twitter.

Will reacts to the criticism – and deletes the tweet. A little later, the 55-year-old journalist apologizes: “I shared a thread this morning. That was a mistake. I apologize ”. Nevertheless, the dispute is not out of the world. Now “Union Watch” reports.

Anne Will asked to publicly apologize

The makers of the “Union Watch” blog reacted yesterday, Monday. In an open letter, they asked Anne Will for a public apology. The talk host had “massively damaged” the reputation of the blog by deleting her tweet. The makers behind “Union Watch” complain that Will discredits the blog as a “dubious source”. According to its own information, “Union Watch” used a variety of sources to support the anti-Semitism allegations against Hans-Georg Maaßen. So far there has been no renewed apology from Anne Will.

First report from May 10th: The topic of the “Anne Will” talk in the first could also be “Armin Laschet”. But Will takes the more provocative title, asks “Can the Union still Chancellery?” And starts her broadcast with a 25-minute Laschet interview.

Just a warm-up for the Union candidate, as it will turn out in the course of the program. The real challenge comes a little later with the “Fridays for Future” activist Luisa Neubauer. She takes the CDU party leader to her chest with a biting tone and, as a member of Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen, makes no secret of her obvious antipathy for the political stance of the Union. Especially when it comes to climate protection and the AfD, Neubauer Laschet puts the pistol on his chest and shows where the young, committed electorate stands politically.

“Anne Will” – these guests discussed with:

Armin Laschet (CDU) – Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, party chairman and candidate for chancellor

– Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, party chairman and candidate for chancellor Luisa Neubauer (Alliance 90 / The Greens) – “Fridays for Future” activist

– “Fridays for Future” activist Prof. Dr. Ursula Münch – Director of the Academy for Political Education in Tutzing

– Director of the Academy for Political Education in Tutzing Martin Machowecz – Editor in chief of “Zeit im Osten”

But first the conversation with Will. Laschet can show in the professional talk how much political professional he is. He copes well with the first challenge: Don’t let yourself be upset. Anne Will: “Where is the election program?” Laschet: “The CDU had agreed to make our election program very late, as in the last three or four election campaigns, in order to be able to provide answers to current developments.” It will be a Laschet promises to give an “ambitious election program”. And: together with the CSU!

Anne Will: “Will Merz become a minister?” Laschet fends off: “The voters don’t think it’s funny when everyone talks about who is going to what.” Then it’s about Söder. Will: “Does it turn out to be a mistake that the Union competes with you and not with Markus Söder?” Laschet: “I’ve already seen a lot of surveys” – he remembers the last NRW election. There, too, the election victory had been agreed upon in advance. Anne Will continues to touch the wound: “You are considered the candidate for the back room…” Laschet calmly: “The federal board, fifteen regional associations, middle class association, social wing, young union… All of them were of the opinion with a large majority: We have the best chances with my candidacy ! “.

Laschet reacts surprisingly calm to Söder questions from Anne Will

Laschet thinks that in the end the decisive question is: “Who do we trust to cope with the consequences of this pandemic?” And he lists: “Economic consequences, the bankruptcy law ends, short-time work ends. Many deficits in the digital administration. ”Laschet confidently – with a subtle swipe at Green candidate Annalena Baerbock, who had to justify herself several times for her lack of government experience:“ I will bring in what I have been doing for years as the head of government of a large industrialized country. ”

But happy too early for Laschet, who looks around with satisfaction. Anne Will passes the baton on to Luisa Neubauer. The activist – it seems – is not planned as a guest in the group, but rather intended for the role of the bad cop questioner – and anything but squeamish …

First of all, Neubauer resolutely clarified why their movement sued the CDU before the Federal Constitutional Court and overturned the federal government’s climate protection law. Neubauer: “We complained because for years and decades Germany and the CDU have produced and not averted ecological crises.” The fact that the Union improved the law and is now party to the climate does not like the Greens member at all.

The accusation of hypocrisy can almost be heard when Neubauer counteracts Laschet: “Even now, only climate targets that do not do justice to the Paris Agreement are being set.” There is no clear stance on energy budgets, Germany should have the goal – net zero emissions – achieve by 2030 or 2035 rather than 2050 as prescribed by the Union. Laschet tries to find a compromise, says that one must “become more ambitious in terms of goals”, but also makes it clear that he does not want to lose sight of the economy. His argument: “It is of no use to climate change if industry migrates to China and is operated there in a far less climate-friendly manner.”

Neubauer clashes with Laschet in front of the camera on “Anne Will”

“Wow!” Says Neubauer cynically and throws Laschet at the head of missed opportunities in the last decade, in which green industry could have long since been redesigned. Instead, among other things, the coal phase-out was “dragged off”, says Neubauer. Laschet plays the ball back: The Greens in front of him had the “wrong order of priority” because they wanted out of nuclear energy and not from coal and supported that in the NRW government.

Surprisingly, Prof. Ursula Münch jumps aside Neubauer: Issues such as broadband expansion and bureaucratisation would have been recognizable “before the pandemic”. The political scientist wants to know: “Why has nothing happened in the last 15 years?” Measures and tasks were not specified. Prof. Münch: “It has been a catastrophic lack of that so far”.

The journalist Martin Machowecz, on the other hand, gives Laschet support: “The CDU must establish a reconciliation in order to include people from the country who drive cars and want to go on vacation once a year.” so Machowecz. That would not only work with “hip city dwellers who already think everything is great anyway.”

AfD: Fridays for Future activist Luisa Neubauer accuses Laschet of anti-Semitism

Next conflict topic: The rising polls of the AfD – especially in the eastern federal states. Laschet makes it clear for his party: “Everyone will grit their teeth when it comes to the question of the AfD. We don’t talk, speak, or cooperate with them. ”“ They legitimize racist, anti-Semitic, identity and, by the way, science-denying content, embodied by Hans-Georg Maaßen, ”claims Neubauer. “You should have clearly condemned that.”

Laschet – who had distanced himself from the former head of the constitution in advance – clearly questions the allegations: “He is not an anti-Semite and he does not distribute any anti-Semitic texts. If he did, it would be a reason for exclusion from the party! I’m strict about that. ”Laschet demands evidence from Neubauer to support her assertion. Anne Will rushes to help her: “Let’s have a look,” she promises quickly. “Let’s try to prove. I don’t know out of my hat either. “

That was pure election campaign – but instead of a show stage for Laschet, it was a tough casting show program.

