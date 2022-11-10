The next November 16 will finally be available war zone 2.0. Thus, it was recently revealed that version 1.0 of the battle royale will stop working next week. Although this may sound like bad news, all fans will not have something to worry about.

According to Activision, starting next November 16 at 10:00 AM (Mexico City time), the war zone that we know today will be suspended, this to give rise to version 2.0, which starts that same day. Unfortunately, all cosmetic skins obtained in version 1.0 will not carry over to War zone 2.0.

Fortunately, this does not mean that war zone as we know it today, will be lost forever. starting next November 28, the battle royale version 1.0 will be available again without any problem. However, at the moment it is unknown how the developers will manage to keep two versions of the game active at the same time.

war zone 2.0as well as the start of the first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, will be available from next November 16. On related topics, it seems that there will be a Call of Duty in 2023. Similarly, the number of players in Modern Warfare II.

Editor’s note:

This is common practice in free-to-play games. Let’s remember that Overwatch it shut down its servers to make room for the sequel not too long ago. Similarly, Fortnite also occasionally becomes inaccessible when closing a season. The good news is that war zone 1.0 will still be available.

Via: Activision