Warzone Season 3 is almost here – offering new additions to both the battle royale mode and Vanguard.

Themed Classified Arms, the new season – as always – introduces a new Battle Pass, new Operators and weapons.

It also paves the way for the Operation Monarch event in May – which will introduce a surprise collaboration between Warzone, Godzilla and King Kong.

This page outlines the Warzone Season 3 release time and everything you have to look forward to in Warzone as part of the update.

When is Warzone Season 3 coming out? Warzone Season 3 release time in UK / GMT, CEST, EDT and PDT explained

the Warzone Season 3 release date is Wednesday, April 27th.

The day of the week significant Warzone updates arrive is a little unpredictable – it’s mostly been on a Thursday, but last season saw a Monday Valentine’s Day drop. Now, it’s Wednesday – at least giving us a decent lead up to the weekend.

the Warzone Season 3 release time is as follows:

UK: 5pm (BST)

Europe: 6pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 12pm (EDT)

West Coast US: 9am (PDT)

Note for Vanguard players, the updates will go live 24 hours earlier, at Tuesday 9am PDT.

As per usual, be prepared for the release times to be delayed in case there’s any last minute changes or setbacks from the developer. Call of Duty is pretty reliable in this regard – but you never know.

After that, be sure to keep May 11th in the diary for the launch of Operation Monarch – which many of the new map additions (see below) will build up to.

What’s new in Warzone Season 3?

The theme for the Season 3 update is ‘Classified Arms’, with the tagline ‘The monster of all seasons’ with new points of interest centered around that.

This includes:

Teases for Operation Monarch, which will have a Godzilla vs Kong theme – expect to discover unusual skeleton remains, cave paintings and an “overworldly axe” throughout Caldera.

Part of this is the new Dig Site point of interest, located between the Ruins and the Mines. Elsewhere, Runway, Peak and Lagoon have also see updates.

A new Gulag for the Caldera map, the Hold, described as a “roughly symmetrical arena”.

New Operators (including Mateo Hernandez at launch, see below) and new weapons; the M1916 Marksman Rifle and Nikita AVT Assault Rifle (launch) and Sledgehammer Melee and H4 Blixen SMG (mid-season).

Have fun during Season 3!