Call of Duty: Warzone has faced various problems in recent months. From the employee strike at Raven Software, which caused a number of inconveniences for players, to rebalances that don’t make users happy. Now, it has recently been revealed that this battle royale has lost players due to the gigantic installation weight of this title.

In an interview with ArsTechnica, Josh Bridge, part of the operations staff of war zonehas pointed out that the number of players in this battle royale has decreased as new updates increase the weight that the game occupies on a hard drive. This was what was said about it:

“Install and reinstall sizes are crazy, right? If we pull Caldera and say we’re going to drop Verdansk, this could essentially be re-downloading, like, the size of Warzone. every time we do [lanzar nuevas actualizaciones]We lose players. You uninstall it because nothing but Warzone will fit on a standard PS4.”

war zone It has a weight of 175 GB on PC, and almost 100 GB on consoles. If you add Modern Warfare to this, then be prepared to delete games just to make room for this title. Considering that the updates will not stop, these numbers will only increase, and the player base will decrease.

This is a real problem for war zone. In recent years, the weight of Call of Duty games has become something of a meme. Considering that consoles like the Xbox Series S have no more than 400 GB of space, having a couple of titles in this series is more than enough to fill the SSD memory of this platform.

