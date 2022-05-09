Warzone’s Godzilla vs. Kong event -officially known as Operation Monarch -brings two towering kaiju to Caldera.

While specifics of the event and how it will impact matches is underwraps, there are Godzilla vs Kong bundles and skins to purchase – allowing players to appear as Godzilla, Mechagodzilla and Kong.

This page explains when King Kong and Godzilla comes to Warzone with the Operation Monarch release dateas well as the available list of Godzilla vs Kong bundles and skins.

On this page:

Warzone Operation Monarch trailer

Warzone Godzilla vs Kong event release time: 9am PDT in EDT and BST / UK explained

the Operation Monarch Godzilla vs Kong event release date is Wednesday, 11th May and is likely to run until Thursday, 16th June.

Operation Monarch comes a couple of weeks following the beginning of Season 3 – which paved the way for the event with teasers across the map, from ancient cave paintings to the skeletal remains of huge creatures.

Though bundles are already available, the full Operation Monarch release time is as follows:

UK: 5pm (BST)

Europe: 6pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 12pm (EDT)

West Coast US: 9am (PDT)

With Season 3 launching so recently, there shouldn’t be any further downloads as part of this event – but there’s not to say there won’t be a small patch to add any final touches and tweaks.

What follows is the cost, items and Operators for all three Operation Monarch bundles…

We explain the Warzone Season 3 best weapons you need to start using, and break down new additions M1916 and the Nikita AVT ahead of the Godzilla vs Kong event Operation Monarch. If you want to learn more about firepower from previously, we explain the best Welgun loadout, best Cooper Carbine loadout, best Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle loadout, best STG44 loadout, best MP40 loadout, best Automaton loadout, best BAR loadout, best Combat Shotgun loadout, best Type 100 loadout, and best Kar98k loadouts. Elsewhere, learn our recommendations for the best Warzone weapons across the game.



Kong bundle and skin, and Kong Operator explained

Named the Tracer Pack: Kong Limited Time Bundle, this features a Kong Operator skin for Wade.

It contains the following items:

Three Legendary Weapon Blueprints

Temple of Kong sniper rifle



Skull Island Shaker SMG



Kong’s Scepter ax melee weapon

Gravity Inversion finishing move

Primal Powerspray

Jia’s Doll weapon charm

Kong Road animated emblem

Watch Your Back highlight intro (Warzone exclusive)

The Tracer Pack: Kong Limited Time Bundle price is 2400 COD Points (£16.79 / $19.99).

Godzilla bundle and skin, and Godzilla Operator explained

Named the Tracer Pack: Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft Limited Time Bundle, this features a Godzilla Operator skin for Shigenori.

It contains the following items:

Breath of Godzilla mastercraft blueprint

Awakened Alpha legendary LMG

Gojira Stomp finishing move

Protector of Earth calling card

Two Sprays

Godzilla Heat Ray animated emblem

Big Mistake MVP highlight (Warzone exclusive)

The Tracer Pack: Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft Limited Time Bundle price is 2400 COD Points (£16.79 / $19.99).

Mechagodzilla bundle and skin, and Mechagodzilla Operator explained

Named the Tracer Pack: Mechagodzilla Limited Time Bundle, this features a Mechagodzilla Operator skin for Constanze.

It contains the following items:

Cybernetic Destroyer legendary assault rifle

Neural Uplink legendary SMG

Nanometal Tail Blade melee weapon

Network Uptime watch

Mechagodzilla Head charm

Evolving Together emblem

Machine Learning MVP highlight (Vanguard exclusive)

Rival Protocol highlight intro (Vanguard exclusive)

The Tracer Pack: Mechagodzilla Limited Time Bundle price is 2400 COD Points (£16.79 / $19.99).

We explain the Warzone Season 3 best weapons you need to start using, and break down new additions M1916 and the Nikita AVT ahead of the Godzilla vs Kong event Operation Monarch. If you want to learn more about firepower from previously, we explain the best Welgun loadout, best Cooper Carbine loadout, best Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle loadout, best STG44 loadout, best MP40 loadout, best Automaton loadout, best BAR loadout, best Combat Shotgun loadout, best Type 100 loadout, and best Kar98k loadouts. Elsewhere, learn our recommendations for the best Warzone weapons across the game.



Godzilla vs Kong bundle bonuses

As well as the above individual bundles, purchasing more than one will grant you with some additional bonuses:

Two bundles: Godzilla vs Kong weapon sticker, Superspecies player title

Three bundles: Legendary ‘Apex Phase Rifle’ SMG

Note – the above bonuses will be delivered when Season 3 Reloaded drops, and you have until June 16th to purchase the bundles before they disappear from the store.