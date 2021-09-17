These last months, Activision has banned hundreds of thousands of cheaters on Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. With Vanguard around the corner, we all want to know how they plan to deal with this issue when it eventually comes up in the new title. Although we still do not have a definitive answer, it seems that the publisher American is on the right track.

As reported Eurogamer, all those cheaters who were banned from Warzone and Cold War they will not be able to play Vanguard. Specifically, this applies to those who have had their accounts or consoles banned. Similarly, the site specialized in Call of Duty, Charlie Intel, He has also confirmed this same report.

“If you are currently banned from Call of Duty: Warzone – including hardware ban or your account – you are also banned from playing Call of Duty: Vanguard. For all those who are asking on cheat forums, I think the answer is pretty obvious. “

If you are currently banned in Call of Duty: Warzone – including hardware or account banned – you are banned from playing Call of Duty: Vanguard. For those in the cheats Discords / forums etc. asking why, I think it’s pretty obvious why. But thought I’d let you know. – CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) September 16, 2021

Although it is possible to create another account and play from there, things get complicated if Activision also crashed the console as it will be impossible to play Vanguard Unless you change hardware completely.

Call of Duty: Vanguard comes the November 5 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

Via: IGN