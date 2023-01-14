It’s no mystery that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 both among the games that have had the most success on a global scale in the last period. The sequel to the multiplayer title that has kept company for over 6 million players during the pandemic, however, it seems to be slowly trudging along.

As reported by CharlieIntel, a reliable source regarding the world of COD, there would have been a significant drop in attendance online during the holiday season.

This indiscretion contrasts the official statements of Sony, which has instead revealed how Warzone 2.0 is among the most downloaded games on PS5 consoles in December 2022: it would be the most downloaded in the USA and the second most downloaded in Europe (after Fifa 23).

By comparing CharlieIntel’s statements with the data provided by Steam, we can confirm that there has actually been a drop: in the space of three months (November-January) Warzone 2.0 would have lost about 300,000 PC gamers. This trend was brought to light by Twitter user JGOD extension.

While waiting to understand if this title will become the new Babylon’s Fall (which is actually very implausible given the success at launch) we invite you to read our review of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.