Even though Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale of the moment, it seems that not everyone is happy with this title. Since version 2.0 hit the market in November last year, there have been steady drops in users, to the extent that almost 300 thousand people have abandoned the game on PC.

In accordance with CharlieIntelreliable source about the series, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 reached a peak of 452,093 players on PC during its first 24 hours on November 16, the day this new version arrived. However, a week later, this number decreased to 323,228 users.

This number has been steadily declining, losing between 10,000 and 50,000 users every week. Thus, a report has revealed that on January 11, the number of players reached only 121,913. Although this is not a bad number, and the drop in users after its launch was to be expected, this time there is a reason why the number of people has decreased.

Over the past few months, fans have made clear their discontent with Warzone 2.0this due to unjustified bans, the high cost of content packs, and a gameplay balance that they just don’t like. In this way, it is clear that Raven Software needs to do something about it if they do not want the number of players to continue to decline.

The loss of players in a game as a service is something natural. However, what is striking on this occasion is that this decline is happening at an accelerated rate. Considering how successful it was Warzone 1.0it’s very likely that the developers are already thinking of a way to fix this.

Via: Insider Gaming