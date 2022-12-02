A short time ago the long-awaited continuation of the battle royale of call of duty with Warzone 2.0. This title came with several improvements compared to its predecessor, but now the players discovered something. A skin that makes it very difficult for your enemies to see you in the dark.

Through networks and with various videos, many users are complaining about this Warzone 2.0 skin. Since it gives a rather unfair advantage, or disadvantage, for the players. In addition to the fact that its use in games is becoming more common.

The skin in question is receiving comparisons to Roze’s in its predecessor. Since she had quite a similar outfit, completely covered in black. So those who face her in a corner without much light will surely have flashbacks.

At the moment Activision has not said anything about whether it will implement any changes to this skin of Warzone 2.0. However, with the virality of the problem, it is likely that they will take action on the matter very soon. After all, they have shown that they take into account the comments of their fans. Have you come across this skin in your combats?

How do you get this Warzone 2.0 skin?

Perhaps you are one of those who wants to try this skin to see if it really is as ‘powerful’ as they say. This is a skin that you can buy within Warzone 2.0, which is adding to the controversy. Since many are considering it as a pay-to-win element. In other words, just by buying it, the players who already have it are more likely to win.

Some users argue that the skin is not as problematic as they say, which is generating a debate. Perhaps we will have to wait a bit to see how the situation develops to see if Activision makes changes to it or stops selling it.

