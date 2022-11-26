Whilst Warzone 2.0 isn’t without its fair share of irritants, including wallbackers and aimbotters, even I can’t help but laugh at the latest hack currently plaguing Al Mazrah: flying boats.

That’s right; Some players have discovered how to make boats fly, raising them high into the air to avoid the battlefield entirely and coast to victory. Here’s one in action:

Warzone 2 flying boat hack. Enjoy!

It’s also perhaps the one good thing I’ve seen come from proximity chat so far, too; rather than eliminate their enemies, the hackers are using the chat feature to invite randoms into their ship where they sail across the sky instead of the clear blue waters, like this example below (thanks, PC Gamer):

ICYMI, Modern Warfare 2 players are paying real money on eBay to unlock a hard-to-gain weapon in-game.

The M13B Assault Rifle is contentiously locked behind a challenge in Warzone’s DMZ mode and is a slog to complete. However, players have also found a neat trick that means that only one person in your group of friends has to complete the challenge. That player can then “drop” the weapon for other members of the squad to pick up, extract, and unlock.

“Bugs, glitches, and server issues are so often par of the course now with triple-A launches – free-to-play or otherwise – making it hard to muster up the effort to invest your time and resources in a game so unstable, you can be locked out of your own gear at a moment’s notice,” I wrote of my time with Warzone 2.0 thus far.

“I suspect in a few weeks’ time, when casual players drop away and servers are less strained, Warzone 2.0 – which has undoubtedly improved upon Warzone’s formidable foundations – will grow in confidence once again. The question is: are you prepared to wait? ”