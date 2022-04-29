Who was the best Formula 1 driver of all time? A question that very often has no answer, thanks to the objective difficulty in comparing completely different eras. In other cases, however, there are enthusiasts who have no doubts, to the point of not considering the aforementioned differences between the more or less remote past and the present: there are those who have the heart of the unforgettable Ayrton Senna – who just on 21 April 1985 he made his first F1 victory – while still others remember Michael Schumacher’s triumphs and his seven world titles.

A record number of world championships today shared with Lewis Hamiltonwho is also considered the best of all time despite continuing his career uninterruptedly since 2007. Among those who have elected him as the strongest ever, there is also a former driver like Derek WarwickEnglish like ‘The Hammer’ and author of 4 podiums in F1 won in 1984.

The winner of the 1992 Le Mans 24 Hours, interviewed by Express Sportin fact, he has no doubt in indicating Hamilton as the best in history, motivating his conviction with determination despite the fact that his favorite driver is currently experiencing a complex period in terms of the competitiveness of his Mercedes: “He’s a great champion, and I don’t think you’ll have many arguments to say he’s not the greatest of all time – he has declared – I’m pitting it against Senna and Prost, Fangio, Stirling Moss and Jackie Stewart, all of them. He won his races in a very clean and very dominant way, exploiting the potential of a car like Mercedes. After all, I don’t know many world champions who have established themselves as such at the wheel of an uncompetitive car, and the same was true for Lewis “.

Speaking of the Anglo-German team, which is currently facing a period of crisis due to technical-regulatory changes, Warwick remains confident in view of the 2022 season, during which the team will have the opportunity to recover: “It seems like the concept of the Mercedes exaggerate porpoising – added the 67-year-old, world champion in sports prototypes also in 1992 – but the only thing that needs to be said is with people like Toto Wolff and Ron Meadows you can turn. That car will be competitive again and Lewis will win, as well as George Russell. Lewis is struggling with the knowledge that if W13 returns to high levels, will still be able to apply for the world championship“.