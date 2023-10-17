It’s no secret that Willow is no longer available in Disney+but the star of the program, Warwick Davishas criticized the company, saying it’s all a bit embarrassing.

“I meet lovely people every day who are fans of #Willow, which are the reason why the series was made on @DisneyPlus,” he said on Twitter. “Please tell me @WaltDisneyCo, what do I tell these subscribers when they ask why they can no longer watch the series? #shameful”.

Willow was removed from Disney+ earlier this year as part of a cost-cutting measure that saw dozens of shows leave the service, as well as Hulu, on May 26. Other popular shows that were canceled were The World According To Jeff Goldblum and And: The Last Man. However, it is Willow the one that has really disappointed fans. The program debuted in November 2022 and was decommissioned less than six months later.

The show’s creator, Jon Kasdan, had a slightly different opinion on his retirement.

“I have been silent about this news that Willow He’s leaving because… to be honest, I like the decision,” he said on Twitter in May (as reported by GamesRadar). “I grew up in a time when movies were periodically re-released and unavailable to own, and that made them… more special.” “I worry about many things but NONE of them is that Willow will never be available again, either in [Disney+] or maybe… somewhere else,” he said. “You never know where that could lead… stranger things have happened. So grateful for all the love and enthusiasm; It’s really what keeps these worlds alive.”

Yeah Willow Whether he will return or not remains to be seen. Either way, it’s not available right now, and as the show approaches its one-year anniversary, that’s pretty sad.

Editor’s note: Well, you tell them that this is life, my dear. Warwicknobody remembered Willow, They had a chance with this series and well, that’s it. As Bruce Lee would say: “Be water my friend.”