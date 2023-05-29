Genoa – Regardless of who (and with what modalities) will take over the productive heart of the Wartsila plant in Trieste, what will remain in Italy of the multinational between Genoa, Naples and Taranto will be 810 employees over the next three years and a total investment of 50 million euros.

It is the industrial plan that the company illustrated during the discussion table held in the Fvg Region, the headquarters that the ministry of Made in Italy indicated for the part that concerns what will remain of Wartsila at the conclusion of the dispute on the closure of the production plant in Trieste. Here, research and service activities will continue and be strengthened. The parties involved – the Fvg Region, unions, Confindustria, the ministry – are very cautious, and are waiting to know the details of the operation in subsequent meetings. The 50 million “are neither many nor few, it depends on the strategic lines of the corporate”; the first three years went well “but we have no vision of what will happen afterwards” comments the president of Confindustria Alto Adriatico Michelangelo Agrusti; clarify “the long-term industrial sustainability of the company in Italy and at the Trieste site”.

Caution also on the part of the Region, which considers the plan “important” but “further investigations must certainly be done with respect to maintaining the site”, specifies the regional councilor for Labour, Alessia Rosolen. She that she adds: “In the plan, the research and development part is completely untied from the production part, an input expressly given by the Ministry“.

“Wartsila resubmitted the February 1st plan to the ministry, with some adjustments to the numbers relating to some areas, we asked for an in-depth analysis on the sustainability of the content regarding the development of alternative fuels, research projects, the development of new engines of which one is already being done”, indicates Antonio Rodà, Trieste secretary of Uilm-Uil. Critic Sasha Colautti (Usb): “In fact, the company intends to become a mere manager of services linked to the ecological transition, but today there is no evidence that the market guarantees sufficient activity aimed at safeguarding employment of what Wartsila remains in Italy after the closure of the production”. The ministry will convene the new round on this thorny affair that began ten months ago.