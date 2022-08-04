Genoa – There are more than a hundred workers from Wartsila in Genoa who participated in the march organized against the closure of the Trieste site and the transfer to Finland. They were joined by the workers of San Giorgio.

A delegation was received in the Region by the councilor for economic development Andrea Benveduti. “The workers of Genoa – he explains Luca Marenco, manager of the Naval Repairs department of Fiom Genova – today I am on strike in solidarity with the workers of Trieste and to say that Wartsila Genova cannot be touched because a very high price has already been paid here with the company reorganization in previous years. This site cannot undergo other cuts, we are here in solidarity and in defense of the workplace of the Genoese headquarters. Other workers in the ship repair sector are on strike with us and solidarity is strong, it is a value present among the workers “.

The Finnish company in recent days surprisingly announced the cessation of production of marine engines in the Trieste plantwith the consequent dismissal of 450 people, about half of the plant’s employees.