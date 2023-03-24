Shiro Games developers have announced that Wartales will come out of early access soon, with the release date of the version 1.0 fixed for April 12th. To mark the occasion, they unveiled a new trailer for their medieval RPG during the Spring 2023 Future Games Show, which you can view below.

Wartales is a Open world single player RPGwhere the player leads a group of mercenaries on an adventure to seek wealth and fortune, also discovering the ancient mysteries that form the backdrop to the mythology of the game, set in a medieval world full of pitfalls.

If you want to know more, we suggest you read our tried Wartales published after the start of Early Access, in which we explained the reasons why we were positively impressed by Shiro Games’ RPG.

“The Early Access version of Wartales has really convinced us. Shiro Games has managed to pack an exciting and very free RPG, without giving up some of the most common characteristics of the genre. The combat system seems satisfying, the atmosphere is that right and the setting manages to captivate thanks to the emergence of its narrative side. In short, we can’t wait to play the finished version or, at least, an updated one with new content.”