The operator of Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream 2 AG, announced the increased activity of foreign warships in the gas pipeline construction zone. It is reported by TASS…

According to the company, the actions of foreign vessels are provocative and could damage the pipeline.

Earlier on April 1, it became known that the onshore branch of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, Eugal, was commissioned in Germany. Operator Gascade said the pipeline was operating at full capacity. It can transport 55 billion cubic meters of gas.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea was supposed to be commissioned at the end of 2019. However, its completion was hampered, in particular, by the threat of sanctions from the United States, due to which European companies began to leave the project.

On Thursday, April 1, Nord Stream 2 AG announced that the pipeline was 95 percent ready. However, in March, the German concern Uniper, a co-investor of the gas pipeline, claimed that it was 98 percent ready. At the same time, according to Nord Stream 2 AG, 2339 kilometers out of 2460 have been laid as of March 31, that is, only 121 kilometers remain to be laid.