Jacob Koch

The Russian warship Novocherkassk in Crimea was apparently destroyed. The loss is particularly bitter for Russia. (Archive image) © Sergei Malgavko / Imago

Russia has confirmed the shooting down of its warship Novocherkassk in Crimea. The loss is bitter – a flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was destroyed in 2022.

Feodosiya – On Tuesday night, the port city of Feodosiya in Crimea was rocked by a drone attack from Ukraine. Videos on social media show a loud explosion. The Russian warship Novocherkassk was hit in the attack. The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, even claims on Telegram that the landing ship was sunk. However, this information has not yet been independently verified. Moscow confirmed the attack, but did not provide any information about the extent of the damage to the ship. According to authorities, one person was killed and two others were injured.

Humiliation for Russia: Another loss for the Russian Black Sea Fleet

Shortly after the outbreak of war last year, the Novocherkassk suffered damage from a Ukrainian missile attack on the Project 1171 ship Saratov in the port of Berdyansk. The Russian commander of the Sevastopol naval base confirmed at the time that crew members were killed in the incident. The destruction of the Novocherkassk now would mean further humiliation for Moscow. Already in 2022, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the “Moskva”, was destroyed.

Multiple tanks on board? Speculation about loss of military material

The “Novocherkassk” belongs to the so-called Ropucha class, whose Soviet designation is Project 775. This class includes a group of landing ships, of which a total of 28 were built in Poland for the Soviet Navy between the late 1980s and early 1990s. The ships were designed primarily for beach landings and have a cargo capacity of 500 tons. The “Novocherkassk” is equipped with bow and stern accesses that enable loading and unloading of vehicles.

The ship can accommodate ten Russian main battle tanks and 340 soldiers or 12 BTR transport tanks and 340 soldiers, with the additional ability to transport three additional main battle tanks. In addition, the 630 square meter vehicle deck, which runs the entire length of the hull, can accommodate three 2S9 Nona-S airborne tanks and four military trucks. It is currently unclear whether these military vehicles were actually on board. Recently, the Ukrainian military claimed to have shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter jets.

“Novocherkassk” relies on artillery: weak armament for the landing ship

The profile of the “Novocherkassk” as a landing ship also means that it has relatively weak armament – ​​compared to US warships like the USS Carney, the Soviet ship has no real arguments for an attack. The armament in detail:

Artillery 57 mm AK-725 (2200 rounds)

122 mm MS-73 Grad-M launcher (320 rounds)

Starter for Strela-3 (short-range surface-to-air missile)

It was only in October that Ukraine under President Volodymyr Zelensky reported damage to several ships from the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. A missile ship of the “Bujan” type and the patrol ship “Pawel Derzhavin” are said to have been attacked by new “experimental weapons” from Ukrainian sea drones, as it was said in the Ukrainian media. The submarine “Alrossa” was also at the mercy of the attack. The Moscow-appointed governor of the port city, Michael Razvoshayev, claimed on Telegram that the sounds of explosions were due to exercises against underwater sabotage squads. (Jacob Koch)

