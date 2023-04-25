Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Split

Fail at launch: The US Navy wanted to launch their new warship, the USS Cleveland LCS 31. It was almost an accident.

Wisconsin – The launching of a new ship has always been considered an important and historic event. Especially with warships, these are often combined with a big party. With the USS Cleveland LCS 31, the US Navy wanted to present the newest member of its fleet to the world public a few days ago. But before the eyes of numerous visitors, the launch almost became a disaster, because the new US warship almost sank a tugboat. According to official figures, no one was injured in the incident – ​​but the US Navy had to admit that their new pride was damaged.

US Navy almost sinks its own tugboat: launch of USS Cleveland almost becomes a disaster

But what happened? Like several media from USA and also Focus Online report, the USS Cleveland was launched after the christening. Videos document the historic moment and clearly show the US warship crashing into a tugboat. In a statement, the US Navy speaks of an “unintentional contact between the ship and the supporting tug”. At the same time, it was also made clear that the Cleveland was only damaged above the waterline – so there would have been no flooding either.

Black day for the US Navy: When a warship was launched, it almost came to disaster. © Screenshot/Youtube

The collision between the USS Cleveland and the tug was due to a “misunderstanding”. According to the Navy Times, which quoted US Navy spokesman Jamie Koehler, the tug was too close. The incident would now be investigated. After the warship has been repaired, it will make its way to its base in Mayport, Florida as planned.

USS Cleveland damaged during launch: US Navy no longer wants side launches in the future

The incident at the launch of the USS Cleveland will probably have consequences for the future. So-called side launches are actually the common method for launching ships. The problem with this: With the help of gravity, the ship slides uncontrollably over the broadside into the water. The American Navy has now stated that the shipbuilder plans to use other methods in the future to enable controlled launches. This emerges from a publication by the Pentagon.

When the construction of the USS Cleveland was announced in 2018, the then Secretary of State for the US Navy, Thomas B. Modly, spoke of the great advantages that the so-called Freedom class would bring to the US Navy. “The new USS Cleveland will be able to reach and defend more coastal areas with more agility and more network firepower than any other ship class in the world,” he said at the start of ship construction.

Launching at the US Navy goes wrong: ship type is under scrutiny

But five years later there is always criticism: So far, the ship type has not been able to prove that it can be used for the intended task. Operations in coastal waters and the associated hunt for enemy submarines have become less important for the Americans around US President Joe Biden in recent years. US industry media also doubt that the USS Cleveland, among other things, is suitable for large-scale maneuvers, such as against China.

It is said that there are already plans to decommission the warships because of the new US foreign policy despite their short service life. There are also considerations to make the US warships available to other services. That would actually be very amazing – because each Freedom class ship cost between 600 and 800 million dollars depending on the configuration.