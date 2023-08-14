Home page politics

From: Emmanuel Zylla

A Russian Vasily Bykov class patrol boat at a military parade. A similar warship of the Russian Navy stopped the Turkish cargo ship “Sukra Okan” in the Black Sea with warning shots and then inspected it with military personnel. (Iconic photo) © Alexei Druzhinin / IMAGO

For the first time since the grain deal with Ukraine ended, Russia fired warning shots at a merchant ship in the Black Sea. The incident caused outrage.

Moscow – By a Russian Navy patrol boat (class “Vassily-Bykov”) are said to have been fired on Sunday morning (13 August) around 5.40 a.m. with automatic weapons at a Turkish merchant ship in the Black Sea. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the aim was to stop the freighter “Sukra Okan” for an inspection. It is likely that the Russian ministry is referring to the ship Sukru Okan, which sails in the Black Sea under the flag of the Pacific state of Palau. He is said to have been on course for Ukraine Russia.

The information from Moscow cannot be verified, but the captain of the “Sukru Okan” did not respond to requests to be inspected by the Russian Navy. Therefore, warning shots were fired. When the freighter then stopped, Russian military personnel were transported to the freighter by helicopter (type “Ka-29”) in order to carry out the inspection. After the inspection, the merchant ship was allowed to continue its route, according to Moscow.

It is in Ukraine war the first such incident since Russia pulled out of the United Nations-brokered grain deal with Ukraine in July. The deal secured Ukraine to export agricultural products across the Black Sea. Moscow said it had to assume that all ships calling at Ukrainian ports could possibly also deliver weapons to the war opponent. Both warring parties have loud CNN attacked shipping targets after grain deal ended.

Warning shots from Russia in the Black Sea: Different information about the destination of the merchant ship

reported on Monday CNN from the content of a video that was from the owner of the “Sukru Okan”. The US news channel was able to confirm some of the information from Moscow. It was therefore possible to see how the Russian helicopter with military personnel approached the merchant ship and how the crew had to wait on deck for about an hour during the inspection before the Russian Navy released the ship again.

According to Russia, the “Sukru Okan” is said to have been stopped in the “southwest” of the Black Sea. The destination was the Ukrainian Danube port in Izmail, which is of the greatest importance for the export of Ukrainian grain. According to the Guardians However, citing data from the US economic intelligence service Refinitiv, the freighter was sailing near the Bulgarian coast and en route to the port of Sulina in Romania. This was also confirmed by the “Vesselfinder” website, which offers the tracking of ships worldwide.

However, a tweet by Mychajlo Podoljak is contradictory. The Ukrainian presidential adviser writes that the “Sukru Okan” was “en route to the Ukrainian port of Ismail”, citing the same destination as the Russian Foreign Ministry. Podoljak also described the Russian warning shots and the subsequent inspection of the merchant ship as an “act of piracy”.

The Ukrainian port of Izmail is located near the port of Sulina in Romania, which is also located on the Danube.

Ukraine sees warning shots at Turkish freighters as a provocation by Russia

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry condemned Russia as having “grossly violated the UN Charter, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and other norms of international law”. Kyiv the incident in the Black Sea on Monday (14 August). “These actions are an example of Russia’s deliberate policy of endangering the freedom of navigation and the safety of merchant shipping in the Black Sea.” Without going into detail about consequences, Ukraine called for “firm responses” from the international community against this Preventing Russia from peaceful shipping in the Black Sea.

To avoid further “provocations,” Ukraine’s Transport Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov recommended on Twitter that all ships entering or leaving Ukrainian ports should be “as close to the coast as possible, from the north-western part of the Black Sea, across the territorial waters of Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria travel.”

In addition, Yulia Swyrydenko, Ukraine’s first vice prime minister, has called for a “strict response” from the International Maritime Organization to the Black Sea incident. (Emanuel Zylla)