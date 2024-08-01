Before the Warsaw Uprising began on August 1, 1944, Leopold Okulicki was one of the officers in the military leadership of the Polish resistance who urged the fight against the German occupiers to begin. When the insurgents surrendered to the superior strength of the German troops 63 days later, he did not go into captivity on the orders of the Armia Krajowa (Home Army) leadership, but left the city with the surviving civilian population. He was tasked with reorganizing the partisan units of the Home Army, which were scattered throughout Poland. Their resistance was now directed not only against the Germans, but also against the advancing Soviets, who had quietly watched the suppression of the Warsaw Uprising from the other bank of the Vistula.