In addition to the parliamentary elections in Poland, a referendum is also to be held on key political issues. This provokes criticism of the ruling party.

Warsaw – The tone of the election campaign before the parliamentary elections planned for October 15, 2023 in Poland has been rough for months. And not just among the parties themselves, but also towards those who are hated by many EU and neighboring Germany, which the national-conservative governing party PiS repeatedly accuses of exerting influence. A referendum planned for election day could now push the split further.

The people in Poland are supposed to vote on several issues, on which the incumbent governing party is also taking a clear position. Critics therefore accuse PiS party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski of deliberately deceiving voters and wanting to keep the PiS in power.

The head of the Polish ruling party PiS, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, is accused of trying to influence the outcome of the election with the upcoming referendum. (Archive photo) © Tomasz Gzell/dpa

Referendum on Poland elections: the population should vote on the border fence and state-owned companies

Questions already announced include, according to a report in the Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza the following three:

“Do you support the sell-off of state-owned companies?”

“Are you in favor of raising the retirement age?”

“Are you supporting the admission of thousands of illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa?”

Regarding the last question, the newspaper points out that the referendum answer has no effect on the EU rules on the admission of refugees and accuses the party of insulting the intelligentsia of its voters and only deliberately promoting division.

Also, another question of the referendum, announced by Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak on Monday, is “Do you support the removal of the barrier on the border between Poland and Belarus?” The border was only established last year. background of its construction alongside growing security concerns because of Ukraine War also the policy of the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko, who in the winter of 2021/2022 had refugees flown in who were supposed to try to get to the EU from Belarus. At the time, critical voices accused Lukashenko of using refugees “as a weapon”.

Ruling party PiS in Poland: Why critical voices accuse you of populism

The question of the sale of state-owned companies is specifically aimed at the anti-German and EU-critical course of the ruling party PiS. One of them does that too daily News quoted by Kaczynski, in which he announced the first question for the referendum last week and accused Germany of wanting to embed its political opponent Donald Tusk “in Poland in order to privatize and sell Polish assets”.

Tusk, who is an opposition politician from the liberal-conservative Civic Platform (PO), was not only head of government in Warsaw from 2007 to 2014, but also President of the European Council from 2014 to 2019. Like the news agency AFP reports, he is regularly portrayed as Berlin’s puppet by the current governing party. In other cases, however, he has already been accused of infringing on interests of Russia to represent.

Poland elections in October: Current election polls predict a tight outcome

There are loud fears that the anti-German election campaign strategy from the referendum, simply because of the large proportion of Poles who are “suspicious to the point of hostile” towards the neighboring country, could work in the population AFP also the Warsaw political scientist Marcin Zaborowski: In his opinion, election day will no longer be about “a simple choice between PiS and opposition”, but about the “general view” of the world.

According to current election polls, in contrast to the last parliamentary election in Poland in 2019 when PiS won with 43.6 percent and a large lead over the opposition, it will be extremely close. While the right-wing conservatives are currently leveling off at around 33 percent, Tusk’s PO is just behind at 26 to 32 percent. A report by ZDF According to this, a government coalition between the PiS and the right-wing extremist party Konfederacja, which numerous surveys now see at over ten percent, could be in the offing. (saka with AFP/dpa)