The Polish offer comes in the wake of the deaths of two people when a missile hit a Polish village last week, which Warsaw suspects is a Ukrainian air defense missile fired as Kyiv responded to a barrage of Russian strikes.

“I have asked Germany to send the Patriot system intended for Poland to Ukraine, where it can be deployed on their western border,” Minister Mariusz Blaszczak tweeted Wednesday night.

The minister said: “This will enable Ukraine to protect itself from incurring more human losses and power outages and to enhance security on our eastern borders.”

Earlier this week, Germany announced that it had reached an agreement that would help Poland protect its airspace after a missile fell in Polish territory near the border with Ukraine last week.

Warsaw and NATO suggested that the explosion was caused by an air defense missile fired by Ukraine during the interception of a barrage of Russian missiles, but they eventually held Moscow responsible as the cause of the conflict.

German Patriot units are deployed in Slovakia and Berlin intends to keep them until the end of 2023.