Wars | Pope Francis spoke strongly against armaments and the money spent on weapons

The Pope highlighted, among other things, the situation in Gaza and demanded the protection of civilians.

Pope Francis spoke strongly against war and armaments, as well as public funds spent on weapons, in a speech at the Vatican on Monday.

“How can we even talk about peace when the production, sale and trade of weapons is increasing,” he said.

At the same time, he stated that not everyone is aware of the funds used for weapons.

“We should talk and write about it, and bring to light the interests and profits that move the puppets of war,” he said in his Christmas Day speech.

The Pope also brought up the situation in Gaza and Israel and the innocent civilian victims.

“I demand an end to the military actions that are horribly causing civilian casualties. I am asking for a solution to the desperate humanitarian situation,” he told thousands of listeners gathered in front of St. Peter's Church.

At the same time, he condemned the October 7 attack on Israel by the extremist organization Hamas and demanded the release of the people still held hostage by Hamas.

He also said that the world must find a solution to the Palestinian issue and stop inciting violence and hatred. The Pope has previously expressed his support for a two-state solution.

The traditional Urbi et orbi (to the city and the world) speech is held twice a year, at Easter and Christmas.

Pope also highlighted numerous other conflicts and the people suffering in them, such as the suffering peoples of Yemen, Syria and Ukraine. According to him, all forms of war are against the message of Christmas.

“If you want to say yes to the prince of peace (Jesus), that means you say no to war, to every war — saying no to war also means saying no to weapons,” the Pope said.