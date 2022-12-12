Wars | More than 11,000 children have been killed or injured in the war in Yemen

Hunger and diseases threaten the lives of hundreds of thousands of children, warns Unicef.

Over 11,000 children have either died or been injured in the war in Yemen, estimates the UN child protection organization Unicef.

“Thousands of children have lost their lives and the lives of hundreds of thousands are at risk due to treatable diseases and starvation,” says the Director General of Unicef Catherine Russell.

According to Unicef, the actual number of victims of the war is probably even higher than the confirmed figure. The war in Yemen is considered the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

According to the UN, hundreds of thousands of Yemeni children are in danger of dying due to hunger and disease spread in the shadow of war. A total of around 2.2 million children are estimated to be severely malnourished, and children are at risk from diseases spread in wartime, such as cholera.

In the year Hundreds of thousands of people have died in the Yemeni civil war that broke out in 2014, either directly in the fighting or indirectly as a result of contaminated drinking water, diseases, hunger and other effects of the war.

In negotiations mediated by the UN, a truce was reached in the country for six months, but an extension could not be negotiated and the fighting continued again at the beginning of October.

Unicef ​​says it has confirmed the death of around 3,800 children from 2015 to 2022. More than 60 children have been killed or wounded since the ceasefire expired.

“An immediate renewal of the ceasefire would be a positive first step that would allow vital humanitarian aid to arrive,” Russell said.

According to Unicef, child soldiers have also been used in the war in Yemen. According to the organization’s information, more than 3,900 boys were recruited to fight during the war years.