Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova he said this Friday (October 20, 2023) that, for the USA, the “wars have always been a ‘smart investment’”. According to Zakharova, as the conflicts are fought abroad and do not cause humanitarian harm to Americans, the American position is that the battle is not “personal”, but “just business”. The statement is in response to a statement by US President Joe Biden, in which he announced financial aid to Israel and Ukraine, stating that it was a “investment” that will pay dividends for North American security “for generations”.

