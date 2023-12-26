Ukraine, Gaza, Nagorno-Karabakh and increasingly pro-Russian Africa: the global upheavals of 2023

You certainly can't say that “everything went well”. After the years of Covid and the war in Ukraine, there were hopes that 2023 could show signs of hope regarding global stability. This was not the case. In fact, the situation has even gotten worse.

At the war in Ukraine the one between Israel and Gaza followed, but other fronts also opened or reopened: Nagorno-Karabakh above all, not to mention the new specters over the Gulf, Africa and even South America with the threats of Venezuela to Guyana. Here is a summary of the most relevant events that changed the world in 2023.

The war in Ukraine

In early 2023, many hoped that a Ukrainian counteroffensive could break Russia's hold on eastern Ukraine and perhaps Crimea. The long-awaited counteroffensive began in early June. Despite the massive losses suffered by Russian troops, the battle lines barely moved. The Russian army had used the winter and spring to prepare formidable defenses. At the beginning of November, it was already very clear that the fighting was on a “deadlock”.

Diplomatic conversations quickly focused on the possibility that Ukraine could sustain, much less win, a war of attrition that appeared to favor Russia, given its substantially larger economy and population. Despite suffering terrible losses, by the fall of 2023 Russia had double the number of troops in Ukraine than at the start of the invasion, and the Russian economy was on a war footing.

In the meantime, “Ukraine fatigue” has begun to emerge in the West, especially in the United States, with Republican deputies opposed to sending further aid to Kiev. With long-term trends potentially favorable to Russia, calls are growing for Ukraine to shift from offense to defense and seek a ceasefire.

The war between Israel and Hamas

Probably the most shocking moment of 2023 is the Hamas attacks on Israel and the subsequent counteroffensive on Gaza. On October 7, approximately 1,200 Israelis were killed, the deadliest day in Israel's history. Around 240 people were taken hostage. Vowing to eradicate Hamas, Israel launched air strikes against Gaza and then invaded northern Gaza. A negotiated pause in fighting in late November secured the release of about a hundred hostages. But fighting soon resumed and Israeli troops moved into southern Gaza. The soaring death toll among Palestinian civilians, most of them women and children, has fueled global complaints that Israel is committing war crimes. Israel denied the accusation, claiming that Hamas was using Palestinian civilians as human shields. The fear is that the conflict could spread, especially with the involvement of Iran.

The war in Nagorno-Karabakh

There is also another conflict that characterized 2023. In September, Azerbaijan attacked again in Nagorno Karabakh. Within days, he invaded territory he did not already control and announced that he would begin the “reintegration” of the enclave. Within a week, more than one hundred thousand Armenians, or about 85% of Nagorno-Karabakh's population, fled to Armenia. The exodus has sparked protests in Armenia over the government's failure to protect its countrymen and raised questions about why Russia failed to prevent the enclave's demise. The safety of Armenians remaining in Nagorno-Karabakh could be at risk.

Civil war in Sudan

2023 was supposed to be the year the Sudan would become a democracy. The Sudanese people got a civil war instead. The conflict arose from protests that led the Sudanese army to overthrow longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The new military junta has reached an agreement with civilian groups to share power and work for elections. But on April 15, 2023, militia forces attacked army bases across the country. Efforts to negotiate a ceasefire were unsuccessful. By autumn, militias controlled most of Khartoum, Sudan's capital, while the army controlled Port Sudan, the country's main port. Fighting has been particularly heavy in Darfur, where the Janjaweed waged a campaign of ethnic cleansing against the region's largely non-Arab population in the early 2000s. By the end of the year, fighting had killed more than 10,000 people and had displaced another 5.6 million, or almost 15% of the Sudanese population.

The coup in Niger

On 27 July 2023, the presidential guard arrested the President of the Republic Mohamed Bazoum, elected in 2021. At the same time, the military junta Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie (in Italian National Council for the Protection of the Fatherland, CNSP) was installed which sees General Abdourahamane Tchiani (also known as Omar Tchiani) as head of state. They took place in the square at the same time manifestations of anti-French sentiment and in favor of the entry of Russian influence into the country. A trend that Niger has in common with several other African countries and in particular the Sahel.

US-China tensions

As 2023 began, tensions between the United States and China appeared poised to ease. But then a Chinese surveillance balloon appeared above the United States. It crisscrossed the country for a week before a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor shot it down off the coast of South Carolina. Beijing insisted the balloon had been pushed off course while monitoring the weather, an explanation the United States United they rejected.

The incident inflamed political passions in the United States and prompted Blinken to postpone his visit to Beijing. Blinken ultimately traveled to Beijing in June for talks that State Department officials called “constructive.” Biden and Xi met in November on the sidelines of the 2023 APEC Leaders Forum in San Francisco, raising new hopes for an easing of tensions. But these talks have not stopped Washington from imposing further restrictions on trade with China and the disagreements continue with opposing maneuvers on Taiwan and the Philippines. All potential fuses always remain ready to ignite.

India surpasses China as the most populous nation in the world

According to UN demographic estimates, India has overtaken China as the most populous country in the world: this is the most significant change in global demographics since data has existed. According to United Nations projections, calculated based on a range of factors including census data and birth and death rates, India now has a population of 1,425,775,850 people, overtaking China for the first time. It is also the first time since 1950, when the United Nations began keeping global population records, that China has been bumped from the top spot.

