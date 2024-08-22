EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The numbers give an idea of ​​the scale of the problem: around 820 million people in the world suffer from malnutrition. Another 2 billion suffer from undernourishment. Nearly 700 million people live in extreme poverty, on less than $2.15 a day. 46% of the world’s population – 3.6 billion people – are poor and live on up to $6.85 a day.

This is happening on the same planet that has been able to increase the availability of calories and proteins by 40% over six decades, above population growth. While there are multiple causes of food insecurity on the planet, one is the predominant one: armed conflict. This year, with 20 countries or territories plunged into violence or in a situation of war, almost 140 million people are exposed to the food crisis.

Nearly 300 million people in 60 countries – most of them suffering from armed conflict – faced acute hunger last year, as governments around the world spent more than $2.4 trillion on weapons, equipment and military personnel.

The rise in hunger also reflects disruptions to the fertilizer trade following the outbreak of war in Eastern Europe, which accelerated food inflation above average price increases across most of the world.

In addition to families and lives, armed conflicts devastate livelihoods and agri-food systems, forcing people to flee their homes and into situations of vulnerability and hunger.

Wars and armed conflicts turn nations into failures. Along with the weakening or collapse of governance, they destroy agriculture, trust and social cooperation; make rural areas less secure; trigger the establishment of illicit crops; promote extortion, violence, forced migration and unbridled competition for natural resources.

They also devastate farming communities, with the consequent loss of knowledge and know-how, generating dependence on international aid. Wars and armed conflicts cause accelerated environmental degradation, increased vulnerability to floods, droughts and landslides, and the irresponsible exploitation of natural resources.

They are also responsible for destroying people, nature and soils, which suffer in silence. Bombs pollute and destroy biodiversity, and restoring it takes generations.

Two decades ago, the multilateral system agreed to call on the world to move decisively and quickly towards a transition that would serve to replace the culture of imposition, domination and violence with a culture of encounter, dialogue, conciliation, alliances and peace.

This call must be addressed anew, renewed with new impetus and recognition: the role of agri-food systems as essential for social and political stability and human development within a framework of sustainability. Agriculture is the cornerstone of this system, whose performance is strategic for rural and territorial development and the well-being of the population, both urban and rural.

The achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030 adopted by world leaders in 2015 to eradicate poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity is challenged and can only be achieved – in part – by placing this cornerstone at the top of public agendas and strengthening its weakest link, that of small farmers, by increasing their income and facilitating their productive and commercial insertion through access to knowledge and technology.

Eighty percent of the poor live in rural areas, and a large part of them depend on agriculture as their livelihood. There are 650 million people who also live on degraded soils, which we must restore. This is the high price we pay for unsustainable models and for the abandonment of a true culture of peace.

Some 517 million small farms around the world cultivate less than two hectares. They are home to around two billion people. Their role is crucial to global agriculture and particularly relevant to the livelihoods of millions of people in developing countries.

These small farmers – men and women – produce 65% of the world’s rice, as well as most of the cocoa, coffee, tea, rubber and palm. Despite their importance, their economic viability is on the line, they have little sales power and low social mobility.

This vulnerability feeds into conflict and instability. Efforts to eradicate poverty and hunger therefore require strategies that maintain and strengthen the capacity of small farmers to adapt to extreme weather events and work decisively to restore and maintain peace.

It is time to look at rural territories as areas of opportunity and social progress. This requires appropriate institutional designs, a new generation of public policies for family farming and facilitating access to digital technologies so that farmers have better yields and incomes.

The time is now.

We need to provide solutions to the problems associated with small-scale agriculture, such as low yields, infrastructure deficits and poor links to markets and finance, in order to succeed in the face of the new challenges posed by climate change. Agriculture holds the key to building a prosperous and peaceful world.