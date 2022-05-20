Schedule: What time to see the Warriors – Mavericks?

Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will meet in the second game of thes Western Conference Finals 2022 NBA Playoffs. The match will start at 3:00 a.m. and will be played at Chase Center in San Francisco (United States).

Television: How to watch Warriors – Mavericks on TV and online?

Movistar+ will issue the Warriors vs. Mavericks live with the narration of its regular commentators. can be followed live The meeting, which begins at 3:00 a.m.via #Come on (dial 8).

Warriors – Mavericks, live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow the Warriors vs Mavericks. With us you will have the best minute by minutethe images most impressive of the encounter and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle just finish.