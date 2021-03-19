This Thursday, March 18, the final of Guerreros Puerto Rico was held, a special edition of the program where they had as guests teams from Peru and Colombia.

However, the Peruvian group could not beat the locals, who were crowned as the winners of international competition. In an emotional night, they enforced the house by raising their first star.

However, the show’s production highlighted the efforts of Israel Dreyfus, Macarena Vélez, Karen Dejo, Tepha Loza, Hugo García and Nicola Porcella throughout the reality show.

Peruvian team loses its first game

As it is remembered, on the first day of competition the Peruvian team was defeated. They lost in most circuits and matches.

Nevertheless, Hugo Garcia He declared for the Wapa cameras reaffirming his commitment in the following games.

“We have to acclimatize, we are just starting. It’s the first day, they are new games for us. We have seen that it has tricks and tricks, which are what we have to grasp. In Peru we are doing more games of agility and strength. We are happy to be here and we are going to show them who is the best, ”said the reality boy.

Later, Nicola Porcella told En boca de todos some details of the day.

“What happens is that the games are arms games and for the power game we didn’t have time to rehearse. Tepha is sick and couldn’t play. So there were eight of them and we were five, so we had to cover the gaps ”, said the model.

The Peruvians could not defeat their opponent, despite the improvement they had shown. Photo: Guerreros Puerto Rico / Twitter

