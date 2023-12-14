The NBA announced this Wednesday an indefinite suspension for

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), who on Tuesday was sent off for the third time this season after slapping Jusuf Nurkic (Phoenix Suns).

The NBA, which Green has already been suspended for five games. due to a previous expulsion in this campaign, he assured that in this decision he took into consideration “the repeated history of unsportsmanlike actions” of this player.

The suspension will begin immediately and Green will have to meet certain league and team requirements, not specified in the press release, to be able to return to the fields. Adrian Wojnarowski (ESPN) and Shams Charania (The Athletic), the two journalists with the best sources within the NBA, maintained that

Green will receive support and professional help so that a similar situation does not happen again.

Wojnarowski also assured that Green will meet with the Warriors general manager tomorrow, Mike Dunleavy Jr.and with his agent, Rich Paul, to establish the roadmap for his return.

“The league did not want to put a specific number (of games) on the suspension, but instead allowed Green to take the time he may need to deal with the challenges he is facing,” the journalist wrote. ESPN on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

Green's indefinite absence represents one more problem for the Warriors in total crisis with a terrible record of 4-11 in their last 15 games (10-13 in total balance). The keys to the expulsion Green was expelled this Tuesday for slapping Nurkic in the face in the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors.

With 8.23 ​​in the third quarter, the Warriors center was fighting to gain position against the Suns interior when He turned around and hit Nurkic in the face, that ended up on the ground.

The referees reviewed what happened and whistled flagrant type 2 so

Green went to the shower early.

Green, essential in the Warriors Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, but he has a long history of very controversial and controversial actions, he was already expelled twice this year. The most serious of them was in mid-November, when he grabbed Rudy Gobert in a brawl in the duel against the Minnesota Timberwolves, an expulsion for which he also received a five-game ban from the NBA.

After Tuesday's game, which ended with a victory for the Suns (119-116), Green appeared before the media and apologized to Nurkic. “He was holding onto my hip and I I was moving to try to get the referees to see a foul and making contact with him. “As you know, I'm not one to apologize for things I wanted to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I had no intention of hitting him,” he said at a press conference.

Green repeated his apologies on several occasions, acknowledged that it was “a hard blow” which falls into the category of flagrant type 2 and noted that it was an “unfortunate” incident in which he made contact with Nurkic accidentally.

For his part, Nurkic, also before journalists after the meeting, gave his version of what happened and showed his concern for Green's mental health. “What's wrong with him? I don't know. Personally I think this brother needs help. I'm happy that he didn't try to drown me… But at the same time it had nothing to do with basketball,” said the center with irony.

“I'm there trying to play basketball and he's there hitting. I think we've seen it a lot, but I hope whatever he has in his life gets better,” he added.

With information from EFE.

