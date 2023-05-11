Los Angeles (AFP)

The Golden State Warriors kept their hopes alive, by defending their title in the NBA, by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 121-106, and narrowing the difference in the Western Region semi-finals 2-3.

The match witnessed an injury to Lakers giant Anthony Davis in the “temple”, forcing him to leave the match at the height of its excitement.

Like the Lakers, the New York Knicks kept their hopes alive when Gaylen Branson scored 38 points and led them to a 112-103 victory over the Miami Heat, narrowing the gap to 2-3 in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Golden State and New York must win “Friday” in the sixth match, to impose a decisive seventh match in order to qualify for the region final.

It is noteworthy that the four confrontations in the semi-finals are witnessing a sixth match, which indicates a strong closeness between them, as the Philadelphia 76ers lead 3-2 over the Boston Celtics in the eastern region, and the same way the Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns in the western one.

In the history of the league, only 13 teams succeeded in overturning a 3-1 deficit and qualifying 4-3.

The Warriors made this comeback against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Final in 2016, then the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by LeBron James, the current Lakers star, made a surprise against Golden State itself in the final.