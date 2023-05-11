This time Curry doesn’t have to perform miracles like in Game 7 in Sacramento, in the previous challenge at risk of elimination. The Warriors are 8-2 on record in these in/out games, with the season on the line, in the Kerr era. This time Steph doesn’t need to score 50 points, 27 are enough to shorten the distance in the series. Because Green plays a great offensive game, and hasn’t been seen in ages, because Wiggins and Payton show off great performances. But now comes the difficult part for the reigning champions: winning in Los Angeles in Race 6 on Friday, during the Italian night. Because the Lakers are unbeaten at home so far in the postseason: 1-0 at the play-in, 5-0 at the playoffs. Los Angeles is swept away this time, allowing 51% shooting and 121 points to the opponents. Above all he trembles for the conditions of Anthony Davis, who went out in the last quarter for a blow suffered to the face. He was dizzy, he wasn’t stable, he went for tests not walking on his legs: the first diagnosis, however, seems to rule out the concussion for the Lakers long term. Ham and Reaves said they were optimistic about his recovery, but if it were a case of a concussion the Lakers wouldn’t have him available for Game 6 and the series would take on a very different physiognomy compared to the current one. He and LeBron played well, but in fits and starts, and the supporting cast betrayed this time, aside from the usually reliable Reaves. Ah, the stars of the franchises have been placed in the first NBA quintets: Curry in the second, James in the third. Instead Davis was kept out, in an arguable way: there is Sabonis…