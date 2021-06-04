Warriors 2021, the Mexican version of the famous reality show This is War, will have its second season. The premiere of the competition will be next June 7 through Channel 5.

In the 49 chapters that will be broadcast, Lions and Cobras they will face each other for the coveted cup. The captains of both teams are Nicola Porcella and Guty Carrera, respectively, who for the second time return to the Televisa space.

In the announcement, the producers assured that in this edition there will be competitions that will demand a high level, higher than the 2020 season. According to Televisa, the games will be held within the set; In addition, there will be outdoor structures for different challenges.

Mauricio Barcelata Y Tania Rincon they will drive the entertainment space. They will moderate the confrontations and disputes that could arise between the participants.

Between injuries and controversies, the ‘Cobras’ raised the Warriors Cup 2020. Photo: Televisa

Warriors 2021 participants

Guty Carrera, native of Guayaquil, confirmed on his social networks that he will be the captain of Las Cobras. He will be accompanied by Brandon Castañeda and Dariana García.

Guty Carrera

It is not yet known who the new contestants will be part of the team. On the other hand, Nicola Porcella will lead the Lions alongside Sina Estrada.

Nicola Porcella

Raquel Becker, Jous Rodri and Lolo Roho are other confirmed names that have not yet defined side. It is known that there will be 14 competitors per team and that each one will have two captains.

Rosa Maria Noguerón, in a press release, assured that this program is aimed at families. “That is why we decided to make a double captaincy, men and women who will bring their teams forward,” said the television entrepreneur.

