What happens in Warrior continues to confirm the growing empowerment of criminal groups and the increasingly careless attitude of federal and state authorities, with the difference that the magnitude of the phenomenon observed in that state is greater than anywhere else in the country.

What happened in recent days should be, for the authorities, embarrassing, and yet, after several violent days with locks, dead, hostage takingthe Governor Evelyn Salgado celebrated the unblocking of the highway of the sun and the release of thirteen Security elements that they were kidnapped by the demonstrators, appealing, he said, to “agreements with negotiations and without repression.”

Nobody knows what those were. agreements And what do they see? What is a certain fact is that too many times, the repression with the application of the law. And they are two very different things: a government that applies the law and does not allow the impunity It doesn’t have to be a government repressive. But a government whose rule is to dialogue with criminals after they have committed crimesto finish establishing impunity agreementsIt is a government that is at least resigning its responsibility.

The groups of protesters who blocked chilpancingo and the highway of the sunabout two thousand brought from the control areas of this group, especially in the mountains of WarriorThey were part of the squirrelsa criminal organization that controls an area of ​​the state. It was this group that organized the locksthe truck burningwhich killed carriers on the weekend, the one that left seven dismembered bodies Front of City Hallwhich exhibited its relationship with the mayor of Chilpancingothey are the ones seized state police armored trucks to demolish government installations, the same ones that they kidnapped national guards and state police.

Everything that happened from Friday until yesterday was because they were asking for the release of two of their leaders who claim to be transporters but who are actually two recognized drug dealers. And the Governor Salgado tells us now that everything was settled by signing a agreement to build roads in the mountains of Guerrero.

That version is not even credible. Since the seven dismembered bodies (all from the same family) were left two weeks ago, the squirrels they were demanding that it be fulfilled what they had agreed with the mayoress of Chilpancingo. They spread the video to press in that sense. When federal forces arrested two of their leaders, confrontation broke out in the state capital. The Highway and the 13 police elements were released, but everything that happened, including the murders over the weekend, went unpunished and those who have ended up demonstrating their power are not the authorities, they are the criminals who even exhibited their ability to mobilize without paying any cost. It is something very similar to what happened in Chiapas the week before with the kidnapping of the security secretariat workers.

The squirrelsThey’re a criminal organizationwe told you here last Friday, which were headed by Celso Ortega Jimenez La Vela and its brothers Antonio Ortega Jiménez, El Ardillo and Iván Ortega Jiménez, the golden boy. they are brothers of Bernardo Ortega Jimenezwho was the municipal president of Quechultenango from 2002 to 2005 and later leader of the bench of the PRD in the local congress in 2012. Since then they have been assuming more and more prominence and they dispute the capital and other municipalities to the tlacos.

In the main dispute over chilpancingoto the squirrels They are credited with controlling municipalities such as Zitlala, Chilapa, Quechultenango and Mochitlán, as well as several communities in Chilpancingo. Last February the base of the Union of Peoples and Organizations of the State of Guerrero (UPOEG) of Buenavista de la Salud, where four self-defense groups died. The UPOEG is accused, in turn, of being an organization of organized crime. Los Ardillos would have a presence in an important part of the Central region, Montaña Baja and particularly in the Río Azul circuit.

Los Tlacos emerged as a group between 2015 and 2016, their main point of operations is in the municipality of Heliodoro Castillo, in Tlacotepec. They originally appeared as a self-defense group against The Tequileros, The Southern Cartelwhat was left of the reds (the faction headed by Santiago Mazari El Carrete), and they have also disputed control of Iguala and Taxco. They operate important mines that they have taken from their owners in the Eduardo Neri mining area (Mezcala and Carrizalillo), and they have a growing, almost hegemonic presence in chilpancingo.

The squirrels and the tlacos, we said on Friday, they are not only disputing control over the state capital, they are disputing political spaces and authorities, because the power that these and other groups have over public power in the state of Guerrero is increasingly notable. These days, the Ardillos showed it again. We must now wait for the response of the Tlacos and other groups, and for the spiral of violence keep ascending. Because that is what happens when impunity is the norm.

In case you didn’t read it: