He support public of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with the Governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado, It's inexplicable. But it is even more inconceivable because intramuros considers it an incompetent which all problems surpass her. The governor She is treated by the National Palace as an ornamental figure, because the one who holds the reins of the state is her father, the Senator Félix Salgado Macedonio. The important issues are not discussed with her, but with him, not directly but indirectly, and he is the one who is responsible for the control and management of the permanent crisis that the state is experiencing.

Warrior has become a topic of concern royal in the National Palace and the president authorized the attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero – who serves as head of the Office and shadow Secretary of the Interior – to speak with the senator about the problems in the state, particularly the closeness uncomfortable that they have the Salgados with the organized crime. The trigger was a report that Gertz Manero gave to López Obrador where she mentioned that this year alone, 10 people close to the governor have been murdered with extreme violence.

The president is involved, although he does not want to see or recognize it, in the contradiction of his own errors, by promoting Salgado Macedonio to the candidacy for the governorship of Guerrero, who when he became frustrated for violating the electoral laws, despite having options and recommendations from those closest to him, he opted for his daughter Evelyn, so that power would remain in the hands of the family and those close to him.

One of them, Ludwing Marcial Reynoso, was promoted by the senator to be the state prosecutor, but the antibodies in the federal government crossed his path due to his alleged responsibility in dark pacts with the Beltrán Leyva when he was secretary of the Acapulco City Council, headed by that time by Salgado Macedonio. However, he fell as Secretary General of the Government, through whom the senator commands.

The reaction within the government allowed Sandra Luz Valdovinos, a lieutenant colonel of the Army, to reach the State Prosecutor's Office, whom the state government has blocked, without giving her support or resources. The sending of a military prosecutor intended to dismantle the protection network that was woven during the government of Héctor Astudillo, when Los Tlacos was promoted as the predominant criminal organization, the Michoacana Family was contained in a part of Tierra Caliente, adjacent to the state of Mexico, and negotiated with Los Ardillos.

From Mexico City they supported Valdovinos and, for the first time, arrest warrants were obtained against the leaders of Los Tlacos, Onesimo El Necho Marquina, who is on the run, against the leader of Los Ardillos, Celso Ortega Jiménez, and against the brothers Johnny and José Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga, heads of La Familia Michoacana. Valdovinos recently clashed with the Secretariat of Security, over the issue of the police who killed a normal student from Ayotzinapa, Brigadier General Rolando Solano, a Guerrero native close to the General Secretary of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, who reveals that also within the Army there are differentiated priorities.

The lack of support from the governor and the senator for prosecutor Valdovinos delayed the actions against the criminal groups, which had time to modify their strategies and relaunch, individually and coordinated, actions against the federal government in Guerrero, the real enemy they have. , because the state is subordinate, in the best of cases, to them.

The strategy that is being seen in Guerrero repeats the one carried out during the government of Ángel Heladio Aguirre (2011-2014), applied in two stages. First there was the violence of criminal groups behind community police and later through the Ayotzinapa normal school, infiltrated by the Los Rojos criminal gang, in whose dynamics and context the disappearance of the 43 normal students in Iguala occurred.

What is being experienced in Guerrero is the repetition of that destabilizing strategy. First there were clashes between criminal gangs and murders of community leaders, and currently there is the normal phase of violence. The school continues to be infiltrated by criminal gangs, according to information from the federal government, and among the relatives of the missing normal students is another of its branches, the ERPI, Revolutionary Army of the Insurgent People, which years ago split from the EPR (Revolutionary Popular Army), to which some Morena lawyers, activists and politicians belong.

Guerrero is rotten and a failed state. A report that the Secretary of Defense, General Luis Cresencio Sandoval, delivered to the president at the end of last year, referred to in this space in February, established that in order to recover Guerrero, 10 years would have to be worked. The deterioration has been accelerated. In a decade, according to government reports, the number of municipalities controlled by drug trafficking rose from 22 to an estimate of at least 40, two-thirds of the total number of municipalities. No matter what is done, Guerrero will remain in the hands of criminals for several years, living in instability.

The Salgados are part of the problem, but talking to the senator as the attorney general proposed to the president to resolve the problem and governance will not give positive results because he is not interested and the real power is in other hands. The governor is in hiding and the senator is in his business, which by the way he conducts in a cantina in Amojileca, a small community in the municipality of Chilpancingo, which is where they recorded him drinking and dancing.

The challenge, to the federal government and the Mexican State, is from the criminal groups that took over Guerrero and control the present and immediate future of the population. There is a decision that the affront be responded to, but for it to be successful it will be necessary to align the efforts within the federal government, which are not, and design a political solution so that there is a replacement of the formal governor and the de facto governor. .

[email protected]

X: @rivapa

More from the same author: