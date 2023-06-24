It’s really true that a good morning starts in the morning. From the first steps you take alone on the rough roads of life or, in the case in question, on a football field. Davide Frattesi who today, at the age of 23, proves that he has clear ideas both on the pitch – to stop at current events, man of the match against Spain and scorer of the second goal, his first for the national team, against Holland in the Nations League – as far as outside, where he comments on the rumors that make him the Sassuolo midfielder, the transfer market man contested by all the big Serie A players: “I told my agent to call me only if there are important offers. I want to stay in Italy , even if ours is the only championship that denigrates its players”, it’s the same one who, as a child, treated the ball with delicacy equal to the ferocity with which he had snatched it from his opponent and who had no qualms about saying how he thought of the older ones. Including coach.